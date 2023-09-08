JACKSON, Miss. - An inmate identified as Raymond Coffey was stabbed to death early Thursday at a prison in Mississippi, officials said.
According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), Coffey's death was reported around 2 a.m. at the State Penitentiary at Parchman.
Coffey had been at the prison for four years on burglary charges, officials said.
MDOC's Corrections Investigative Division and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are looking into the death, officials said.
Officials said they have video evidence connects a group of assailants, who have been arrested, to Coffey's death.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting at Lil Baby concert inside of FedExForum was premeditated, police say
- Elementary school teacher charged with rape of child in Tipton County
- Woman shot in Downtown Memphis, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives