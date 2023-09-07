MEMPHIS, Tenn. - $8 million. That’s the difference between two health care providers for the inmates at 201 Poplar.
With the current contract up within months, county leaders have issued denials to two companies and are looking to extend the contract of current provider, Wellpath.
Now, it’s up to the county commission to vote for or against it.
For one Memphis mom, she says she’s watched her son’s mental health deteriorate since he’s been awaiting trial in 201 Poplar.
“He seems to not always be oriented to day or time, he seems depressed, confused, he’s constantly looking over his shoulder when I see him on the video for the visit as if he’s scared, he’s just not himself,” she told FOX13 in a phone call.
She said she wants her loved one, and every loved one, to get the best care, whether its medical or for mental health.
“I don’t see it as working and what I would like to see happen is people get evaluations when they need them and also regular monitoring.”
The current health care provider in the jail is Wellpath, and the company has been there for almost two decades.
With the contract running out soon, there was a bidding process with two other companies one being Mediko, a company based in Virginia.
The company submitted a proposal of about $37 million for goods and services provided, which is $8 million more than Wellpath’s proposal.
According to an overall score sheet, Mediko got a 93, and Wellpath received a 91.
Mediko received a denial for their bid, but leaders say they’re currently appealing it.
People with loved ones in the jail are saying they care less about which company gets the contract, they care more about getting their loved ones whatever health care they need.
“These are our family members, and even if somebody doesn’t have a relative in there, these are still humans.”
County commission will have the opportunity to vote on this contract within the next few weeks.
