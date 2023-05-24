MEMPHIS, Tenn. - University Middle and University High were recently recognized by the Tennessee Department of Education as “Innovative School Models” for the State of Tennessee.
Thanks to the historic investment by Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly, this grant funding distributed more than 182 grants to increase opportunities for career readiness and student success statewide, according to a release from the UofM.
The goal of the Innovative High School Models program is to encourage strong, strategic and innovative partnerships between Tennessee public school districts, postsecondary education institutions and local employers to reimagine how to prepare students for success after high school.
“Tennessee’s excitement for the Innovative School Models initiative continues to grow across our education institutions and local industries,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn.
“Thank you to our school districts for their hard work and dedication to creating innovative programs to boost student achievement and workforce readiness, and now, all state investment to support this work has been awarded.”
Grant awardees were selected based off their commitment to rethink and revision public school educational models – from the use of time and space, entrance requirements, instructional practices and modes of learning, scheduling and mentorship and training opportunities available to students – to provide new and additional pathways for students to be prepared for postsecondary success.
University Middle and University High’s grant applications were both based on strong campus and community partnerships to support innovative and high-quality teaching and learning, college preparation on a college campus and a workforce aligned educational model that prepares students for leadership in the career fields of tomorrow.
University Middle was founded in 2019 with an emphasis on project-based learning. University High is currently completing its founding year, having opened its doors to its first 100 students in August 2022, and emphasizes a college preparatory educational experience.
Through a separate selection process, the Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network (TSIN) also announced that University Middle School has been designated as a STEAM school for the State of Tennessee.
This honor recognizes schools across the state for preparing students for postsecondary and future career success by committing to promote STEM/STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) learning for all students.
“STEM/STEAM education is fundamental for students to ensure they are prepared to enter the future workforce, and each of these schools are recognized for their innovative approaches to equip students with the necessary skills to be successful in their futures,” said Schwinn.
“We at the department are thrilled to continue highlighting these schools for their focus on providing students with these opportunities for success.”
In alignment with Gov. Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative, each school that received the Tennessee STEM/STEAM School Designation underwent a rigorous application process, including completing a self-evaluation, participating in interviews and hosting site visits.
University Middle was one of 26 schools across the state to receive the Tennessee STEM/STEAM School Designation for 2023, and the only middle school in the district recognized this year. University Middle joins Campus Elementary as the second University School to receive the prestigious designation.
“These designations are truly a testament to the innovative and collaborative work happening across our schools each day,” said Sally G. Parish, associate vice president for Educational Initiatives at the University of Memphis.
“We are a unique educational setting that strives to provide all our students with a hands-on educational experience that connects classroom concepts to the world around them. We look forward to continuing to serve the state and local community as a hub for innovation and high-quality teaching and learning across our University Schools and celebrate the amazing teachers, leaders and students who worked together to earn these distinctions.”
