MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The family of a Memphis man critically injured in a deadly double shooting says they're devastated. They're now holding onto to hope that their father will survive, after they say he was shot Saturday morning, on his birthday.
"He was going to go celebrate his birthday with his friends and it took another turn," said the man's son who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "My mom is heartbroken. I don't really show my emotions but inside I'm broken."
The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. Aug. 19 outside the Z Market gas station on South Perkins Road. Memphis Police say one man was found shot dead, and another man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The son of the man who was hospitalized reached out to FOX13, saying his Dad was shot in an attempted robbery.
"Two guys approached him and tried to rob him, but he defended himself. They started shooting at him while he was in the car sitting down, then he got out and started defending himself, then he fell to the ground and that's all he remembers.
"Then he remembers waking up in the hospital and they counted about 10 gunshot wounds on his body. One on his face and one on his throat, and the others on his body.
"My Mom, you know, she's worried all the bills are piling up they were going half and half but since he's in the hospital, I started GoFundMe to help with the bills."
The son says his Dad is still in the ICU, and he's started a GoFundMe to raise money for medical bills. Memphis Police say they're still investigating this shooting.
