MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An international group works to solve mental health issues through music.
The program is called The Road to Memphis and includes a City of Memphis song contest for local artists. When musicians enter the competition, they’re prompted to sign up for three free mental health sessions with a psychologist.
At the end of the application process, applicants are asked whether they are in need of mental health services.
FOX13 learned that the program was launched three years ago in Liverpool in the United Kingdom. The purpose of the effort is to use music to draw in musicians who may be in need of mental health support. Program creators considered the fact that typically musicians don’t have healthcare. That’s where the initiative fills the gap, providing a creative outlet for musicians through song. Co-founder and social psychologist for The Unity of Faiths Foundation (TUFF) Dr. Shamender Talwar, explained why Memphis was chosen to take part.
“We chose Memphis because we actually believe that it’s not just the home of rock ‘n’ roll, it’s not just the home of blues, it’s the home of music,” Talwar said. “When you submit your songs, you have the opportunity to speak to a life coach or a psychologist or a counselor for three free sessions.”
Program leaders also explained the goal is to make Memphis a global spotlight in music through a certification from the United Kingdom. The UNESCO certification “strives to promote cooperation with and among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development. The certification would also unite musicians from all over the globe.
Meanwhile, so far, 200 entries from the Memphis area have been submitted to the song contest. We’ve learned 53 mental health sessions were also completed in the area.
To enter the competition, go to roadtomemphis.us and submit your song. The deadline to enter is February of 2024. The winner will be announced between April and May of next year.
