MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Road rage on Interstate 240 turned violent when a driver fired shots at the second car, police said.
Corey Wallace, 39, was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony, convicted felony in possession of a handgun and theft of property $1,000 to $2,500.
The driver of a Audi on I-240 was traveling on Interstate 240 when a Chrysler 300 sped up behind him, a police report says.
The Chrysler changed lanes, then moved close to the Audi's passenger side before waving a handgun.
While the man was getting the license plate number of the Chrysler, its driver fired four or five bullets at the Audi, striking the passenger door.
The Chrysler exited the interstate onto Perkins Road, while the driver of the Audi parked in the emergency lane on the interstate and called police.
Police tracked the license number to a homeowner on Lastrada Street.
Police found the car parked at the residence's driveway, and a neighbor told police that Wallace had arrived in the Chrysler about five minutes before officers arrived.
With a search warrant, police located a handgun inside the home and underneath a bedroom pillow; it matched to the shots at the Audi.
Wallace admitted to police he was involved in the altercation on the interstate, but denied firing the weapon.
Police said that the gun found was stolen from a sheriff's department in St. John the Baptist Parish, La.
Wallace's bond was set at $175,000.
