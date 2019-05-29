0 Investigation continues at Southaven home where body was found

Southaven police continue to investigate the area where a body was found buried in a makeshift grave.

The entire case is somewhat of a mystery. Even the investigators in this case are not 100 percent certain who the body belongs to.

Sources told FOX13 there is a strong likelihood the body found buried off of Stanton Road may belong to that of a man who lived in an apartment complex near Church Road and Highway 51 in Southaven. He vanished 5 years ago.

"That's scary because I live around here and my children are all outside playing; that's just sad,” Southaven resident Latrinda Mitchum said.

Southaven police told FOX13 the body has been taken to UT Knoxville. It will be reconstructed there.

If it can't be identified, it will be entered into the missing persons database out of Texas.

Some in Southaven are creeped out by the entire ordeal.

"That's bold that somebody has gone and done that here," Jerry Crawford told FOX13.

In the meantime, the family who owns the property continues to say they believe a man named Joe did it.

"It took me by surprise. I just tried to think back to times where Joe was here or would have had time to have done that and for how long, "homeowner Calvin Holloway said.

Records indicate the home was the last residence of a man named Josef Schnabl, who is in jail on separate charges. We don't know if this is the Joe the family is talking about or not.

FOX13 ran a records check on Schnabl and found he has a lengthy criminal record in Mississippi, Tennessee and Kentucky. He has served time for voluntary manslaughter in Tennessee.

FOX 13 has filed a public records request with the city of Southaven on this case, but have been told all the records are protected because the investigation is ongoing.

