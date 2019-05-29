0 Investigators close to identifying body found buried behind Southaven home

Investigators are one step closer to solving the mystery behind a body found buried in a backyard in Southaven.

That body was found back in January buried in a shallow grave.

A day after a body was found on a Southaven family's property, the owner of the land spoke with FOX13.

The man, Calvin Holloway, has since been found dead in Memphis after being reported missing by his family in April.

"How could he have gotten past me? You know, how could he have done this," Holloway originally told FOX13.

Holloway's family has owned the property for 40 years. He said the body was discovered in a grave behind the house.

"His plan must have been well though out," Holloway said of the person responsible. "It couldn't have been a spur of the moment thing."

FOX13 has learned the body was sent to UT Forensics along with partial medical and dental records from possible family members.

Southaven police tell FOX13 that UT has completed it's examination of the body and has turned over its findings to the Mississippi Medical Examiners office in Jackson.

Southaven investigators tell us they believe they know who the man is, they are just waiting on a positive identification by the State.

Sources told FOX13 back in January that there is a strong likelihood the body found buried off of Stanton Road may belong to that of a man who lived in an apartment complex near Church Road and Highway 51 in Southaven. He vanished 5 years ago.

FOX13 is working to find the results of the UT Forensics findings and we will update this report once they are released.

