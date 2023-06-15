TENNESSEE. - The search for Summer Wells, a missing 5-year-old girl since 2021, remains active though still without any new information to report on the case, Tenn. Bureau of Instigators (TBI) say.
"Her disappearance has led to one of the most exhaustive and involved missing child cases we've every investigated," TBI said in a statement on its social media channel.
The child, still designated as part of an Amber Alert, went missing from outside her home in Rogersville, Tenn., in Hawkins County that borders Kentucky in northeast Tenn.
For many months the girl's picture and a call for help with information was placed on billboards across the state.
Agents continue to search, they said, for a red or maroon colored 1998-2000 Toyota Tacoma, with a full-bed ladder rack and white buckets in its bed that matches the description of one seen in the area of abduction on June 14 or 15.
Law agents warn the public to stay away from individuals asking for donations in assisting law enforcements' search.
Instead, anyone with credible tips should call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
