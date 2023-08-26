COVINGTON, Tenn. - Music icon and Mid-South native Isaac Hayes was celebrated last Saturday in Covington.
Isaac Hayes Day was held at Frazier Park on Alston Circle between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 19.
Admission was free to celebrate the Covington-born musician who went on to become part of Stax Records where he co-wrote the smash hit "Soul Man" with Dave Porter.
Hayes graduated from Manassas High School in Memphis and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.
But, his talents did stop at the stage. Hayes won the Academy Award for Best Original Song for the theme from the movie "Shaft" in 1972 and brought life to the character "Chef" on the long-running television comedy South Park.
Hayes died in Memphis on August 10, 2008 at the age of 65.
