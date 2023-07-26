MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police Departments throughout the Mid-South reported on Wednesday that they were experiencing issues on receiving calls from Verizon Wireless customers.
Bartlett Police was told by Motorola that Verizon was experiencing a nationwide outage.
As of 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Verizon Wireless made an official statement saying that it has been resolved.
Our engineers have resolved an issue that caused intermittent call failures from cell phone users to some business landline numbers earlier this morning.
When Verizon Wireless customers called, callers received a recording stating that all circuits are busy.
