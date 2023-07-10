MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The power might be back on, but Memphis drivers are still dodging downed poles from the June storms.
“It could cause an accident,” said Octavius Stone, who lives near a downed pole on Getwell Road near Mallory Avenue. “It slows up traffic, you know, and all that.”
“I got one down in my yard that they haven’t fixed yet,” said Rafael Wilkins, who lives in the same neighborhood. “I’ve been trying to get in touch with them about two weeks.”
On Walnut Grove Road near Galloway Drive, there are two downed poles with the old lines rolled up near the street gutter. Neighbors said the June storms knocked down one pole and a driver knocked down another. Both have been there for a few weeks.
“They’re too big for us to move,” Wilkins said.
An MLGW spokeswoman said the utility company does plan to pick up the poles. She said residents should not remove the poles themselves because they are dangerous to touch.
“Our first responders (troubleshooters) make the scene first,” the spokeswoman wrote. “If it is a street light pole, the troubleshooter will de-energize it and move the pole out of traffic. A crew will then come back to remove the pole and install a new one. If it is a distribution pole that is down and causing a customer outage, a crew will be called in ASAP to make repairs.”
She did not have a timeline as to when the poles will be picked up.
Residents just hope no driver swerves into oncoming traffic to avoid hitting them.
“It’s dangerous to walk in the streets because everything fell after the recent storms,” said Rigoberto Gómez in Spanish.
