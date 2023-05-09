MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Whitehaven driver Barbara Hawkins switched insurance companies after her premium increased by $50/month.
“It's insane,” she told FOX13. “It's extremely high.”
This AutoInsurance.com survey of 1,000 drivers found that car insurance premiums increased for 35% of drivers in the past six months.
One in four policyholders worried about being able to meet their car payments, according to the survey. One in 10 drivers are considering reducing coverage to afford their insurance rates.
“It's kind of messed up,” said Dwayne Ryan, an east Memphis resident.
He showed FOX13 a dent in his 2001 Honda Accord from hitting a block of cement on the highway. He said he would prefer to just order the car parts himself instead of going through insurance.
“It’s just going to make your rates go up,” he said.
However, reducing your insurance coverage can have consequences, especially in a region with so many uninsured motorists.
According to the Insurance Research Council, one in eight drivers had no insurance at all in 2019. The research estimated that 29.4% of Mississippi drivers had no insurance – the highest rate in the country. Tennessee had the third lowest rate - at 23.7% of drivers.
“Some people may try to just have the state minimum to save money,” explained Aliza Vigderman, a spokeswoman for AutoInsurance.com. “But the problem with that is, if you have an accident that you cause, or say your car is stolen or vandalized, you’ll have to pay out of pocket for that.”
Hawkins refuses to have anything less than full coverage insurance in Memphis.
“You have to protect yourself,” Hawkins said. “When you protect yourself, you protect others.”
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Engineers starting repairs to prevent 'potential dam failure' at Arkabutla Dam
- Frayser woman calls on city to take action after car crashes into her home
- Car theft victim speaks out after KIA stolen from driveway
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives