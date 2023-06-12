MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After almost four weeks and three shipments, Sherece Cole’s package finally arrived at her home in Louisville.
“It was so upsetting,” the Kentucky woman told FOX13.
Twice, her package got "stuck" at the FedEx World Hub in Memphis, according to the package tracking. The company opened then closed cases for both orders, she said.
“It's not just me,” Cole said. “I explained to them that this was completely unacceptable.”
Thankfully, she said the seller was willing to ship her order three separate times. However, she wonders where her first two orders went.
“It's like a black hole anytime something goes there,” Cole said.
When FOX13 asked about Cole’s missing orders, a FedEx spokesman wrote, “FedEx is committed to safely and reliably delivering millions of packages to our customers every day. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this situation and are working directly with the customer to discuss this matter.”
Cole said the company also offered to ship her a fruit basket.
FOX13 asked how many packages go missing at the World Hub as well as what steps a consumer can take if a vendor declines to ship an order again. However, as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, the company did not address these specific questions.
If your order doesn’t leave the FedEx World Hub, here’s what you can do:
- Contact the seller. Provide a tracking number and request another shipment of the order
- Contact FedEx. If the seller is not willing to send another shipment, you can file a claim with FedEx here
- Dispute the charge. If all else fails, you can dispute the charge with your credit card or bank. Mark that the item you ordered never arrived.
“They only started taking it seriously after (FOX13) was contacted,” Cole said.
