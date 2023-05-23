MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Renters in wheelchairs have been unable to leave their Downtown Memphis apartment complex for almost a week.
“It’s no way to live,” said the caretaker of a man who uses a wheelchair. “It’s not fair.”
Hope Heights Tower on Madison Avenue is 10 stories tall. Residents said that they have been forced to use the stairs since last Wednesday.
The caretaker asked FOX13 not to be identified because she worries her client will be evicted. She hopes she will be able to carry him down the stairs in an urgent situation.
“If there’s an emergency or a fire and the elevator’s not working, then he doesn’t have the ability to get out,” she said.
It’s not just the elevator – residents say they have not had hot water for months.
“The water that’s coming out the faucet is white,” said another tenant. “It looks like powder.”
Hope Heights is owned by Millenia Companies, which has been criticized for management of Serenity Towers and Memphis Towers.
When FOX13 approached the Hope Heights office on Tuesday, a manager declined to comment on the issues.
After six days of no elevator access, residents are demanding that staffers act quickly to prevent an emergency.
“Nobody wants to live somewhere that’s unsafe,” a tenant said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 14 injured in three shootings after concert in Clarksdale, police chief says
- Man dies after car crashes into Memphis business on Jackson Avenue, police say
- 26 people prosecuted in West Tennessee for gun 'switches,' DOJ says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives