'It's not to hold kids': Shelby Co. Sheriff official talks plans for new youth facility

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - School for six hours, then time for sports, arts and crafts, playing games.
That’s what a typical day will look like for kids housed at the new Shelby County Youth Justice and Education Center, which is set to open in just a few weeks.
Located on Old Getwell Road, the new center for Shelby County Youth is shifting focus.
Our crews were not able to film inside for security reasons, but leaders of the facility say it’s a major improvement.
The center will be run by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief of jail east and juvenile court Takietha Tuggle.
“We know we have a problem with youth crime, but it’s not to hold kids,” she said. “We understand kids do have to be housed, but this is the facility we want to have kids when they come in. They leave out better than they came in.”
She said the school day will last from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. and then students will have time to do homework.
There will also be opportunities for kids to take cooking, crafts and music lessons.
“We want them to be able to come here regardless of what they’re charged with. We’re here to provide a service and we want them to have the same opportunity as they would if they were home with their parents,” she said.
Tuggle said there will also be an assigned guidance counselor and principal of the school, much like your typical school would have.
And kids have the chance to not be handcuffed all day but still supervised by guards 24/7.
“I’m being optimistic," she said. "Hopefully, we don’t get an overload of kids. Hopefully, they have the resources to keep them out the facility.”
There’s no set date for this facility to open, but Tuggle says the hope is it will happen in mid-July.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Gangsta Boo's cause of death revealed
- Man shot to death in Orange Mound, police say
- New lead in case of pregnant woman shot to death in Walgreens parking lot
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives