MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Ja Morant for the first 25 games of the 2023-2024 season, according to the NBA.

That suspension means that the Grizzlies' will miss their two-time All-Star point guard for almost a third of the season.

The Memphis Grizzlies released a statement minutes after the suspension came down saying, "We respect the League's decision to suspend Ja Morant following this latest episode. Our standards as a league and team are clear, and we expect that all team personnel will adhere to them."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Morant released the following statement.

"I've had time to reflect and I realize how much hurt I've caused. I want to apologize to the NBA, the Grizzlies, my teammates and the city of Memphis. To Adam Silver, Zach Kleiman and Robert Pera - who gave me the opportunity to be a professional athlete and have supported me - I'm sorry for the harm I've done. To the kids who look up to me, I'm sorry for failing you as a role model. I promise I'm going to be better. To all my sponsors, I'm going to be a better representation to our brands. And to all my fans, I'm going to make it up to you, I promise. I'm spending the offseason and my suspension continuing to work on my own mental health and decision making. I'm also going to be training so that I'm ready to go when I can be back on the court. I know my teammates are going to hold it down and I'm so sorry I won't be out there with you at the beginning of the season. I hope you'll give me the chance to prove to you over time I'm a better man than what I've been showing you."

The NBA said that suspension is without pay and is due to conduct detrimental to the league.

According to Sportrac.com, Morant is scheduled to make $33.5 million next season. Based on that number, a 25-game suspension would end up costing the Memphis star more than $10.2 million.

FOX13 reached out to Nike, one of Morant's biggest sponsors, to find out about the future of his relationship with the company.

Nike sent FOX13 the following statement, saying that they will continue supporting the Grizzlies' superstar.

“We are pleased that Ja is taking accountability and prioritizing his well-being. We will continue to support him on and off the court," Nike said.

The suspension comes after Ja Morant was seen on an Instagram Live video showing what appeared to be a gun for the second time in the 2022-2023 season.

Morant flashed a gun during an Instagram Live video in Denver "in an intoxicated state" at a nightclub on March 4, the NBA said.

The second incident happened on May 13 when Morant intentionally showed a gun while in a car in Memphis, according to the NBA. The NBA said that Morant did this "despite having made commitments to the NBA and public statements that he would not repeat the conduct for which he was previously disciplined."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said that Morant will also have to go through other, off-the-court programs before he returns to the court.

"For Ja, basketball needs to take a backseat at this time," Silver said in a press release. "Prior to his return to play, he will be required to formulate and fulfill a program with the league that directly addresses the circumstances that led him to repeat this destructive behavior."

Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games following the first video.