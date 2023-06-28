MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 learned on Thursday that Grizzlies star Ja Morant has filed to have a lawsuit against him dismissed.
This lawsuit was filed after an altercation between Morant and a teen during a pickup basketball game in 2022.
The 17-year-old, Joshua Holloway, claims Morant pulled a gun on him after a fight at Morant's home.
Holloway has also filed to have the Shelby County Sheriff's Office held in contempt of court, saying no one properly investigated his claims, according to court filings.
Morant's attorney argued that Morant acted in self-defense when Holloway threw a basketball at his chin.
The attorney proceeded to state that Morant wants the lawsuit dropped as well as an evidentiary hearing within 40 days and wants to be awarded attorney fee costs and lost expenses.
Holloway's attorney requested the court to deny Morant's move to have the lawsuit dropped.
Holloway's attorney argued that this violated Holloway's right to an unbiased jury trial.
No charges have been filed against Morant in that incident and no action was taken against him by the Memphis Grizzlies or by the NBA though the Grizzlies star has been suspended 25 games by the NBA for flashing a gun on social media.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Raleigh neighbors heated after fourth day without power and air conditioning
- FOX13 Investigates: Mother speaks after officials say her son shot to death by Shelby County deputy
- How Mid-South SNAP recipients can file for replacement funds if their food spoiled due to outages
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives