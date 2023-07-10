MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest warrant was issued Monday for a close friend of Ja Morant, records show.
According to the Shelby County District Attorney's Office, Davonte Pack, 27, is wanted for simple assault in connection to an alleged fight between Morant and a teenager at Morant's home in Eads.
The full statement by the District Attorney's Office is below:
"Today, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office obtained a warrant for the arrest of Davonte Pack, who has been charged with Simple Assault in relation to the July 2022 altercation involving Mr. Pack, Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant, and a juvenile basketball player at Mr. Morant's residence in Eads. The SCSO consulted with the (Shelby County District Attorney) before obtaining the warrant.
The SCDAG Office will proceed to prosecute this case as we would any Simple Assault. As this is an active case, there is no further information we can provide at this time."
Morant had previously filed a countersuit against Joshua Holloway, who had accused the Memphis Grizzlies star of assault after the two were involved in an alleged fight during a pickup basketball game at Morant's home in July 2022.
Filed in Shelby County Circuit Court, the lawsuit claims that Holloway threw a ball at Morant's face out of frustration, an alleged act that could have been "career ending" for the Memphis Grizzlies' All-Star guard.
In the 109-page countersuit, Morant's attorneys are seeking compensatory damages and claim that the media "amplified the lies" by Holloway, a former Memphis-area basketball player, about what happened on July 26, 2022.
In a court filing last month, Morant's attorneys sought to have the teen's lawsuit dismissed, claiming that Morant acted in self-defense when Holloway threw a basketball at his chin.
Also last month, Holloway asked in a court filing to find the Shelby County Sheriff's Office in contempt, saying that the department did not properly investigate his claims that Morant pulled a gun on him after the alleged fight at Morant's home.
Morant was suspended for 25 games to start off in the upcoming NBA season after a second gun-related video, which was posted to Pack's Instagram.
