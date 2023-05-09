MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two Memphis Grizzlies were named to an All-NBA Defensive Team.
Jaren Jackson Jr was named to the All-Defensive 1st Team.
Dillon Brooks was named to the All-Defensive 2nd Team.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson Jr, has received 1st team honors in back-to-back seasons.
Jackson Jr led the league in blocks, and set franchise records in steals and defensive rebounds.
This was the first time Brooks was named to a defensive team in his career.
Brooks held players to shoot 3% lower than other perimeter defenders, which was the best in the league.
The 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive 1st Team, Chicago Bulls Alex Caruso, Milwaukee Bucks Jrue Holiday, Memphis Grizzlies Jaren Jackson Jr, Milwaukee Bucks Brook Lopez, and Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley.
The 2022-23 NBA All-Defensive 2nd Team, Boston Celtics Derrick White, Memphis Grizzlies Dillon Brooks, Toronto Raptors O.G. Anunoby, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green, and Miami Heat Bam Adebayo.
