MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year is looking to add another title to his resume - 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion.
Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. was named one of five finalist for the award alongside Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Tre Jones of the San Antonio Spurs, Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns and Grant Williams of the Boston Celtics.
The award, inspired by the work and legacy of Hall of Famer and Civil Rights Icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, recognizes a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar's life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged, the NBA said.
The winner will be announced during the 2023 NBA Conference Finals and will receive a $100,000 donation from the NBA for a social justice organization of his choosing.
The other four finalist will receive a $25,000 contribution on their behalf, the NBA said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Large police presence near Harbor town restaurant after shots fired, police say
- Child dead after shooting near Walker Homes neighborhood, police say
- Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another gun video appears on social media
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives