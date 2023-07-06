Weekend Events in Memphis July 6

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The weekend is here and it's time to kick your feet up and relax! But, if you'd rather go out and enjoy Memphis and the Mid-South, FOX13 has you covered with this list of events. Here's what's going on this weekend in and around the Bluff City. 

The Break-Up Show

Where: Black Lodge

When: Friday, July 7th and Saturday, July 8th at 7 p.m.

Memphis 901 FC vs San Antonio

Where: AutoZone Park

When: Friday, July 7th at 7:30 p.m. 

Anime Blues Con

Where: Renasant Convention Center

When: Friday - Sunday, July 7th-9th at 12 p.m. 

Free Family Day

Where: Stax Museum of American Souls Music

When: Saturday, July 8th at 1 p.m. 

Where's My Ring: The Stage Play

Where: West Memphis Civic Auditorium

When: Sunday, July 9th at 5 p.m.

Sunset Jazz

Where: Court Square Park

When: Sunday, July 9th at 6 p.m. 

