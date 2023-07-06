MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The weekend is here and it's time to kick your feet up and relax! But, if you'd rather go out and enjoy Memphis and the Mid-South, FOX13 has you covered with this list of events. Here's what's going on this weekend in and around the Bluff City.
The Break-Up Show
Where: Black Lodge
When: Friday, July 7th and Saturday, July 8th at 7 p.m.
Memphis 901 FC vs San Antonio
Where: AutoZone Park
When: Friday, July 7th at 7:30 p.m.
Anime Blues Con
Where: Renasant Convention Center
When: Friday - Sunday, July 7th-9th at 12 p.m.
Free Family Day
Where: Stax Museum of American Souls Music
When: Saturday, July 8th at 1 p.m.
Where's My Ring: The Stage Play
Where: West Memphis Civic Auditorium
When: Sunday, July 9th at 5 p.m.
Sunset Jazz
Where: Court Square Park
When: Sunday, July 9th at 6 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man in custody after firing shots in the air at apartment complex, police chase, MPD says
- Smoking in Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi about 50% higher than rest of U.S., report says
- 1 of 2 inmates who escaped St. Francis County jail captured, officials say; other still at large
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives