MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Jehovah's Witnesses convention is returning to the Bluff City. 

It's been a tradition in Memphis for more than 50 years, but the pandemic put their in-person convention on hold. 

But, the three-day convention returns to the Renasant Convention Center returns to Downtown Memphis on Friday. 

The Jehovah's Witnesses expect more than 7,000 Witnesses over the next two weekends, potentially bringing a big economic impact to the city between the booking of hotel rooms and visits to local restaurants and museums. 

The topic of this year's convention is "exercising patience". 

The convention is open to the public and free to attend. 

