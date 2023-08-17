Gregory Case, the father, center, and Brandon Case, the son, right, speak with an attorney, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Brookhaven, Miss. Both men were indicted for conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and shooting into a motor vehicle in relation to a January 24, 2022 shooting at a Black FedEx driver. (Hunter Cloud/The Daily Leader via AP) Hunter Cloud/AP