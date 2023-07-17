MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A judge on Monday denied Alicia Franklin's request to reinstate her lawsuit against the City of Memphis.
Franklin sued the city for negligence, claiming police did not properly investigate her September 2021 rape.
Her accused rapist — Cleotha Henderson — is also accused for the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher about a year later.
A judge dismissed Franklin's suit in March on technical grounds.
She upheld that ruling in a new order Monday, saying Franklin's attorneys failed to meet the requirements to reinstate the lawsuit.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Burglary kingpin' teenager arrested after Crime Stoppers tip, officials say
- 2 killed, 2 injured after shooting in Whitehaven, police say
- Woman charged after 15-year-old shot to death in Hickory Hill, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives