NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A judge on Tuesday denied former Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey's request to change his guilty plea to charges of violating federal campaign finance laws.
Kelsey, R-Germantown, pleaded guilty in November to two campaign finance charges related to a failed 2016 congressional campaign.
Kelsey had asked to withdraw his guilty plea saying, in part, that his "inexperience with the criminal justice system contributed to the plea agreement."
However, prosecutors had pointed out that the former state senator was an attorney and member of the Tennessee General Assembly for 18 years.
On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw ruled against Kelsey's request to withdraw his guilty plea.
Kelsey, who filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea on March 17, ran for Congress in 2016, representing Cordova, East Memphis and Germantown.
He served first in the Tenn. House of Representatives, then the state senate, from 2004-2022.
Facing prosecution, he admitted in court that he conspired to and did secretly and unlawfully funnel money from his own Tennessee State Senate campaign committee to his authorized federal campaign committee.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man arrested after he returns fire at car thieves outside of his Shelby County home
- ‘There’s no recourse’: Odometer fraud can ‘tank’ the value of your vehicle
- Beaten on Beale: Man found badly beaten after night at Beale Street club
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives