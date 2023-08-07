MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee judge denied a new trial for a Memphis woman who fatally stabbed her four children, according to court documents obtained Monday by FOX13.
Filed in the Court of Criminal Appeals of Tennessee at Jackson, the documents show that Judge Robert L. Holloway rejected Shanynthia Gardner's request, saying that it found "no error in the judgments of the trial court."
Gardner was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison after a judge rejected her plea of insanity in the four stabbing deaths in June 2016 at a Southeast Memphis apartment complex, officials said.
Each of the four first-degree murder convictions carried a life sentence, officials said.
In the court filing, Gardner stated the following reasons for a new trial:
- the trial court used an incorrect legal standard in determining that she failed to carry her burden of establishing her insanity at the time of the offenses;
- the evidence is insufficient to support her convictions;
- and the trial court erred when it denied defendant’s request to make an offer of proof of the entirety of a witness’s audio recorded statement to police.
The judge rejected Gardner's request in August, records show.
