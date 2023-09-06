MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Juicy J's memoir "Chronicles of the Juice Man" is now available.

The tell-all memoir chronicles the rapper's life and his ascent to stardom with Three 6 Mafia.

The book hit shelves on Tuesday, September 5.

Juicy J, whose real name is Jordan Houston, began that journey on the streets of Memphis in the 80s, eventually forming the legendary Memphis hip-hop group with other founding members DJ Paul and Lord Infamous.

Amazon's summary of the book calls it the tale of a "never-ending grind to greatness".

"From a young, poor, ambitious kid to an Academy Award–winning and Grammy-nominated recording artist and entrepreneur, the Juice Man offers his wisdom as one of the most influential tastemakers in the game," the summary reads, in part. "A raw, intentional portrait of artistry and a never-before-seen look into the making of a respected musical veteran, Chronicles of the Juice Man is an essential read for creatives everywhere."

Hardcover copies of "Chronicles of the Juice Man" are listed on Amazon for $26 and Barnes and Noble for $29.99.