MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 55,000 people are expected to pass through the TSA checkpoint at Memphis International Airport (MEM) during the 4th of July travel period, which will take place between June 29 and July 5.
The peak day is expected to be Friday, when more than 10,000 people are projected to pass through the checkpoint, according to a release from MEM.
MEM continues to strongly recommend that passengers arrive at the airport a minimum of two hours before their scheduled departure time.
This is especially important for travelers with early morning flights between 4-7 a.m.
The airport’s parking lots have periodically reached capacity over the past several weeks. To help alleviate this issue, MEM recently completed a project that added approximately 300 parking spaces in its yellow overflow lot.
A second phase of the project will add another 300 spaces later this summer.
Passenger Travel Tips
MEM recommends that travelers arrive at the airport a minimum of TWO HOURS before their scheduled departure time. Prior to coming to the airport, passengers can also save time by checking in online via their airline’s website.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines to monitor schedules.
Airlines rather than the airport are responsible for all aspects of ticketing, scheduling, gate operations and baggage handling.
Check with your airline if you have questions about these subjects.
MEM parking lots are likely to reach capacity during peak travel days.
When this occurs, additional signage will be added, and additional parking staff will help direct drivers to available parking spots and overflow lots.
MEM is also prepared to activate an overflow parking area should the economy, short-term and long-term garages reach capacity.
For convenience, drivers parking in the overflow lot may want to drop off luggage and other passengers at the terminal before parking.
For the convenience of travelers, overflow parking lots are open and MEM is operating a shuttle between the overflow parking lots and the terminal.
TSA
TSA now uses Computed Tomography (CT) equipment at MEM. With the improved security capabilities of CT equipment at the MEM checkpoints, passengers can now leave their laptop computers, electronic devices and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in their carry-on bags for screening.
There are size limitations for these CT units and all items must fit into the grey divesting bins. The height of the item must not exceed the CT tunnel height.
Nothing can be placed directly on the moving belts. All oversized bags must be checked at the airline ticket counters because they will not be accepted for screening at any TSA checkpoint. Bin size dimensions are as follows:
Width: 19.5 inches
Length: 24.5 inches
CT Tunnel Height: 16.5 inches
Passengers must place every carry-on item, including bags, into a bin for screening. Light items should be placed at the bottom of the bin to avoid anything falling out into the tunnel and causing an unnecessary bag jam.
Passengers are also reminded to bring a maximum of one carry-on bag and one personal item through security screening.
Travelers are encouraged to examine carry-on luggage to ensure no prohibited items are contained within, and review the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA’s) list of prohibited items.
Firearms in carry-on bags are prohibited by federal law. Firearms can be transported in checked baggage if they are properly declared to the airline and packed in accordance with TSA guidelines.
