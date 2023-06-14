MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Here are the Juneteenth events going on around the Mid-South.
June 17:
Juneteenth Freedom Day and Heritage Festival in Orange Mound Park from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Juneteenth Pop Up Shop at 12 p.m - 5 p.m. at People's Choice in Coldwater, Miss.
'Celebrate Juneteenth' 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Southland Mall
June 19:
- Freedom Through Food at The African Place on North Third Street 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
