MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Here are the Juneteenth events going on around the Mid-South.

June 17:

  • Juneteenth Freedom Day and Heritage Festival in Orange Mound Park from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • Juneteenth Pop Up Shop at 12 p.m - 5 p.m. at People's Choice in Coldwater, Miss.

  • 'Celebrate Juneteenth' 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Southland Mall

June 19:

  • Freedom Through Food at The African Place on North Third Street 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
