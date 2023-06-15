MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Justin J. Pearson (D-Memphis) on Thursday declared that he won a special primary election to represent the Democrat party in the Tennessee House of Representative District 86.
"WE WON THE PRIMARY!!" he wrote on his Instagram.
As of 7:11 p.m. Thursday, early results showed that Pearson garnered 1,417 votes — compared to 56 votes for his challenger David Page, also a Democrat.
District 86 covers parts of Memphis and Shelby County. He initially won the election for his seat in January 2023, taking the spot vacated by Barbara Cooper's death.
Pearson and Justin Jones (D-Nashville) were expelled April 6 from the Tennessee House of Representative after leading a demonstration on the House floor in the wake of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville that left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead.
Less than a week later, Pearson was reappointed to the House by the Shelby County Commission on Wednesday, on April 12.
