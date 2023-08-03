MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Justin J. Pearson has reclaimed his District 86 seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday night in a special general election.
According to unofficial election results at 8:31 p.m., Pearson received 1,930 votes, compared to 136 votes to independent candidate Jeff Johnston.
The win was unsurprising for a seat in a district that heavily favors Democrats.
Reps. Pearson, D-Memphis, and Justin Jones, D-Nashville, were expelled after the two along with fellow Democrat Gloria Johnson protested on the House floor in favor of stronger gun control following The Covenant School shooting in Nashville that killed six people, including three 9-year-olds.
District 86 covers parts of Memphis and Shelby County.
Pearson initially won the election for his seat in January 2023, taking the spot vacated by Barbara Cooper's death.
He was unanimously voted by in to the House by the Shelby County Commission on April 12.
On June 15, he won a special primary election to represent the Democratic party in Thursday's special general election, which reportedly cost the State of Tennessee $400,000.
