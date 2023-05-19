MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Drivers of Kia and Hyundai vehicles could soon be compensated for smashed windows, broken steering columns and stolen vehicles.
Automakers Kia and Hyundai have agreed to a $200 million settlement, with $145 million of that money to benefit owners who had their vehicles stolen.
Victims in Memphis
“It's traumatizing,” said Jewell Love, a Cordova resident.
Just after she finished paying off her 2018 Kia Optima, crooks broke her windows, damaged her steering column and stole her car. Even after she invested in a wheel lock, criminals again smashed her windows around Christmas and Easter.
“I was like, ‘You know what, just forget it. I’m going to dump this car,’” she said. “But I just paid it off and I didn’t want to get rid of it!”
Memphis police confirm more there have been more than 2,000 Kia and Hyundai vehicles stolen this year in Memphis. They represent more than a third of all cars stolen in the city.
After Love’s windows were replaced for a third time, she told FOX13 that her insurance company dropped her.
“Nobody is insuring Kias anymore!” she said.
Eligibility for lawsuit
The class-action lawsuit applies to drivers of vehicles manufactured without an engine immobilizer, a spokesperson for the legal team confirmed.
“The lawsuit stems from the automakers’ failure to equip 2011-2022 models with an immobilizer, a common antitheft device in modern cars which prevents most vehicles from being started unless a code is transmitted from the vehicle’s smart key,” the news release read.
Drivers who have had their cars stolen can make claims for “various kinds of losses associated with that theft,” the spokesperson said.
That spokesperson said you should not need to apply for the settlement; you should receive an email or letter in the mail after the settlement is finalized this summer.
Those who have had their car stolen could get more than $6,000 in compensation.
“I feel like $6,000 is not enough,” Love said. “Provide me with a brand new car that’s not a Kia.”
