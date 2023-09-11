MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis football game on Sept. 23 in St. Louis will start at 6:30 p.m., school officials announced today, Sept. 11.
The Tigers, 2-0, will first host Navy Sept. 14 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, before traveling to St. Louis to play the University of Missouri Tigers.
The Memphis-Missouri game was originally scheduled to be played in Memphis, but the two universities agreed to move it to St. Louis after Missouri athletic director officials indicated it wanted to not play the game.
The two teams' last meeting was in 2018 at Missouri in which the home school won 65-33.
The University of Memphis defeated Arkansas State 34-3 in Jonesboro, Ark., Sept. 9, while Missouri, also 2-0, beat Middle Tennessee State 23-19.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Sh** water': Whitehaven residents disturbed by water color
- Baby abducted from mother by family member in Memphis, arrested in Mississippi, deputies say
- Memphis Riverboats issues statement on woman reported missing during Mississippi River cruise
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives