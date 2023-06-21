MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was kidnapped, robbed and then thrown from a car during a police chase, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
It started when a 29-year-old man was reported missing by his girlfriend just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.
MPD said that the man was abducted from his driveway on Philwood Avenue by three men in a Nissan Murano.
There, police found the man's vehicle had been ransacked, police said. Officers said they also found video from the area and were able to get descriptions of the suspects and the vehicle used to allegedly abduct the man.
Police determined that the 29-year-old was last known to be in the 2400 block of Chelsea Avenue and began to search the area, MPD said.
Nearly, in the 1600 block of Ash Street, police said the found the car used to kidnap the man.
That car took off when police tried to pull it over and a chasse ensued, MPD said.
During that pursuit, the 29-year-old was thrown from the vehicle, according to police. MPD said the was not injured when thrown from the vehicle.
Officers continued chasing the car and laid out stop sticks which worked and led the car to stop in the 1200 block of North Graham, police said.
Four people took off running from the car and police were able to catch three of them, according to MPD.
MPD said that the car used to kidnap the man was stolen.
Two teenagers, 16 and 17, were arrested along with 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, Memphis Police said.
All three have been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and evading arrest on foot.
The 17-year-old was also charged with theft of a firearm and Martinez faces an additional charge of intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.
The fourth suspect remains at large and MPD's investigation continues.
Memphis Police asked anyone with any information about this case to call CrimeStoppers at 9011-528-CASH. Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.
