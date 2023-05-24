MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man who kidnapped a child at gunpoint threatened to throw him into the Mississippi River, police said.
Quinturi Christian, 22, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and possession of a firearm in a dangerous felony.
A woman got into an argument with Christian at a home on May 4.
The dispute became heated until Christian grabbed the woman's face and struck her in the head with a closed fist, police said.
The woman hit him in the face causing his nose to bleed.
Christian retrieved a pistol and struck her temple, then grabbed her one-year-old child and left with him in a Dodge Charger.
He threatened to throw the child into the Mississippi River if she called the police.
He took the child to a home on South Camilla Street. Someone gave her a ride to the residence.
Christian answer the door and returned the boy to the mother, and she and the driver got into a car to leave.
Christian pulled up next to their car in his and threatened to shoot her, saying he wanted the child back.
Christian got the child and left.
The woman drove to the Crump Police substation to report the incident.
While there, Christian repeatedly called her and threatened to kill the child and then go on a mass shooting spree, police said.
After speaking with police officers, Christian took the child, unharmed, to a home on Arrow Street where the child was reunited with his mother.
Christian agreed to turn himself into police and did.
The woman reported receiving a black eye and injuries on her face from the alleged assault.
