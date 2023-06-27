MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A customer in line at a fast-food restaurant was carjacked by two men, Memphis police said.
Kylon Carr, 19, and Montrez Tate, 22, are behind bars facing multiple charges, police said.
A man was in line at the Dixie Queen on E. Shelby Drive on June 25th when two men opened his car's passenger door and got inside.
One of the two put a gun to the driver's head and demanded he drive.
The men forced the driver to transfer money electronically into their account, then told him to go to his home and get more money.
They made him drive to an abandoned house, took him inside it and one of them struck him in the face with a handgun while both assaulted him.
They still wanted more money from him.
So he drove them to a nearby location and he knocked on the door of a stranger while the two men stayed in the car.
He asked for help.
Officers responded and talked to all of the men in the car when they arrived.
During questioning, Carr pulled away from officers and ran away.
He was taken into custody after he punched the right eye of one of the officers, then bit the officer in his hand.
A police search found a .45 caliber handgun in Carr's pants leg.
Carr was charged with aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, aggravated robbery, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, assault on a first responder and resisting official detention.
Tate was charged with especially aggravated kidnaping, carjacking, aggravated robbery, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony, theft of property $1,000- $2,500, and aggravated assault.
