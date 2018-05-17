Kids struggling to learn basic skills because of digital devices

A new study claims children may no longer be learning some basic skills in early development because of technology.
Trending stories:
- Doctor’s notes being sold on Facebook in Memphis
- Lightning strike hits Shelby County home, causes massive fire
- Rap star T.I. arrested in Georgia
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The issue is that young children interact with smartphones and tablets like never before. FOX13 Investigates found that technology is actually being blamed for changing the way children develop.
Tonight on FOX13 News at 9, FOX13's Mearl Purvis investigates how teachers and pediatricians worry that technology smart babies are changing the physical development process for kindergartners.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}