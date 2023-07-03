GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - The Kiwanis Club of Germantown has selected its 2023 Firefighter of the Year Award recipient.
GFD Lieutenant Chuck Wallace is this year's selection.
“It’s a great honor to be chosen as the Kiwanis Firefighter of the Year,” Lt. Wallace said. “It’s very rewarding to be able to serve the citizens of Germantown. As firefighters, we see people on their worst days. Knowing that we’re able to make a positive impact makes this job very fulfilling.”
He started as a reserve firefighter in 1999 and became a full-time fireman/EMT in 2004.
He was promoted to driver in 2010; he became a lieutenant in 2021 and tapped with taking on the role of Hazardous Materials Coordinator.
He earned many certifications from the Tennessee Commission on Firefighting, including Firefighter I and II, Fire Apparatus Operator, Fire Instructor I, Fire Officer I and II and Fire Inspector.
“Lieutenant Wallace consistently displays a can-do attitude and looks for ways to make difficult situations easy,” GFD Chief Eric Grizzard said.
“Chuck is truly an asset to our department and I am humbled by the quiet nature in which he goes above and beyond to help in so many aspects of our job.”
