MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Once again, the University of Memphis has joined with Kroger to offer a limited number of $10 game tickets to the UofM's football game this fall.
Purchases of the special priced tickets will benefit Mid-South Food Bank and its efforts to feed food-insecure households across the region.
The designated game is Saturday, Sept. 2, when the Tigers host Bethune-Cookman at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in the UofM's home opener.
Tickets will be made available May 24 through Aug. 18 at area Krogers.
Each $10 ticket is equivalent to three meals provided for people in need of assistance through Mid-South Food Bank.
The special promotion is part of Kroger's Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program.
