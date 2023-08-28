SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - A joint effort involving the Southaven Chamber of Commerce and state employment officials are holding a Mid-South Job Fair for prospective employees on Aug. 29th.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the civic and entertainment center, located at Interstate 55 and Church Road.
“The Governor’s Job Fair Network and local partners have brought together businesses seeking to fill positions,” said Adam Todd, director of the Governor’s Job Fair Network. “We have over 40 employers participating in this job fair. We are grateful to our partners that helped bring this event together.”
Those planning on attending are encouraged to bring copies of resumes and to pre-register by visiting jobfairs.ms.gov where they can find a list of employees who will have representatives at the fair.
