MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A group of landscapers still have their guard up after being robbed at gunpoint, while working on a client’s yard.
According to the police report, masked men forced the workers to the ground, and stole their money in broad daylight on May 11, at a house on Healey Road, in Sherwood Forest.
FOX13 spoke to two of the victims who said this wasn’t the first time being held up while at work.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation and with the help of a translator, the victims said this was the second time this year they have been robbed at gunpoint, while just trying to do their jobs.
“It really sucks being so focused on your work then having something like this happen to you,” one victim said. “It’s really unfortunate.”
The victims said the masked men came after them as they loaded up their tools.
According to MPD, the robbers pistol whipped one of the men, then forced them all to the ground and went through their pockets.
One victim said he just moved to Memphis from Honduras a few months ago.
The two robberies were not the welcome he was hoping for.
“He never expected it to be this way,” he said.
Unfortunately, the men were not the first landscaping crew to be robbed.
“I hear about this stuff all the time,” Ken, a landscaper who has worked in Sherwood Forest and throughout the city for more than five years under the name “The Lawn Barber,” said. “You just have to hope it never happens to you.”
Ken told FOX13 he has never been in a dangerous situation on the job.
He credits that to the precautions, like leaving his equipment in storage when searching for new clients, and keeping his head on a swivel.
The victims said they will not start feeling safe again until police catch the men who robbed them.
According to MPD, the suspects took off in a red Dodge Charger.
