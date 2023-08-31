WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, the eastbound outside lane on I-40 across the Hernando DeSoto Bridge will be closed for safety inspection.
A rotation of one of the four lanes across the river will be constantly closed Monday through Thursday through Sept. 28, Arkansas Dept. of Transportation officials say.
Officials' routine check of the bridge's road will close the two eastbound outside lanes - one at at time - Sept. 5-14, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The road's two westbound outside lanes will be closed, one lane at a time, Sept. 18-28, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
