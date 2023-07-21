CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. - Officials from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) announced in a media release that lanes from the I-55 bridge will be closed in August due to an inspection.
Weather permitting, inspection crews will close the northbound outside lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday from August 7 to August 24, officials said.
According to officials, traffic will be controlled by the use of barrels, message boards, and signs.
