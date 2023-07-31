HUMBOLDT, Tenn. - Four people are arrested after a large drug bust was conducted inside of a old Humboldt Walmart building last week, according to the Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.
Nearly 35 pounds of edibles containing Psilocybin, a Schedule I hallucinogenic drug, were shipped through the mail and delivered to the business.
During the lengthy drug investigation and search, agents came across one armed suspect near the warehouse who was taken into custody without incident, according to law enforcements.
Special agents also conducted a a ten hour search throughout the warehouse and found rooms containing an illicit steroid lab, three indoor marijuana grow operations, a gun manufacturing room, a moonshine still, and a shipping and receiving operation for shipping illegal drugs and receiving money.
Agents seized approximately 376 vials of steroid oils, 21 pounds of various steroid powders, 3.6 gallons of steroid oil, 9,180 steroid pills, 70 forged driver’s license cards from 4 states, all containing the same individual’s photo, 43.5 pounds of Psilocybin, 40 pounds of Delta 9 THC in multiple forms, 29 weapons, $153,421.00 in suspected drug proceeds, a moonshine still, a large amount of drug paraphernalia, and documentation and electronic evidence,
That made it a total of 90.5 kilograms of various narcotics, according to law enforcements.
Joseph Brian Moss, 41, and Lauren Nichole Tippet Moss, 35, bothof Humboldt, and Dustin Page, 38, and Tiffany Page, 39, both of Madison County have been charged with Possession with Intent to Sell.
They were also charged with Manufacturing of Schedule I, III and VI Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Identity Theft Trafficking, Maintaining a Drug Location, and Felony Drug Paraphernalia, according to law enforcements.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Officer shoots man who tried to enter Memphis Jewish school with gun, MPD says
- Shooting threat closes campus at Memphis Jewish school
- MPD officer relieved of duty pending investigation after DUI arrest, police tell FOX13
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives