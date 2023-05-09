MEMPHIS, Tenn. - With daylight and hours of investigation, a more complete picture is coming together about what was behind a large police presence at Baptist Memorial Hospital in East Memphis on Monday night.
A shooting hit home for a man, speaking on-camera with FOX13's Dakari Turner, but not showing his face for fear of retaliation.
Two bullets flew through his living room causing his family, who was on the couch watching TV, to hit the floor.
One of the bullets went through his kitchen cabinets and walls.
Minutes later, at the hospital, police swarmed the parking lot with an initial belief that an officer had been in distress.
It proved untrue.
Detectives, however, did find two shooting victims from the apartments inside, taken in someone’s car.
Police also said they detained three people they said had been breaking into cars, and separately, someone else they said was found putting a backpack into another car.
“Officers on scene called for backup because of the crowd that swelled,” said MPD Sgt. Louis Brownlee Monday night.
Inside the backpack, a police report showed, were 75 rounds of ammunition, including a 50 round drum and a rifle.
“The campus was never compromised and was always safe,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.
Police have not released the name of anyone detained at the hospital, nor have they said whether anyone has been charged because of the shooting.
