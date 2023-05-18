NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Teacher Paycheck Protection Act is a landmark bill signed by Governor Bill Lee.
The bill will give teachers the largest pay raise in state history and protect Tennessee teachers and taxpayers by ensuring that union membership dues are no longer collected by school districts.
“Teaching is more than just a career - it’s a calling,” said Gov. Lee. “The Teacher Paycheck Protection Act provides the largest salary increase in Tennessee history and ensures union dues are no longer collected by school districts, giving teachers control of their own hard-earned paycheck. I thank the General Assembly for their continued partnership to support Tennessee teachers and ensure taxpayer dollars are used to educate students, not fund politics.”
The Teacher Paycheck Protection Act will increase teacher pay each year since taking office and will support students and teachers by:
- Making Tennessee a top-10 state for teacher pay to recruit and retain highly qualified teachers
- Raising the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2026, a significant increase from $35,000 in 2019
- Protecting teachers and taxpayers by ensuring that union membership dues are never automatically deducted from teacher paychecks
Tennessee General Assembly was in partnership to invest in teachers and protect taxpayer dollars.
