A house is destroyed from a tornado in Covington, Tenn., Saturday, April 1, 2023. Storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes killed several people in the South and Midwest. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP)

WEST TENN. - Tuesday, June 6, marks the final day for residents in West Tennessee who experienced residential damages due to the April 1 tornadoes to apply for FEMA assistance.

FEMA is offering financial assistance to help with home repairs, rental assistance and other serious disaster-related needs such as transportation and moving and storage expenses.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or apply on the FEMA app.

