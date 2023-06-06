WEST TENN. - Tuesday, June 6, marks the final day for residents in West Tennessee who experienced residential damages due to the April 1 tornadoes to apply for FEMA assistance.
FEMA is offering financial assistance to help with home repairs, rental assistance and other serious disaster-related needs such as transportation and moving and storage expenses.
Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or apply on the FEMA app.
