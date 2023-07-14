MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Last month was the hottest June on record going back to 1850 when record keeping began at NOAA or the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It's the latest temperature record to fall this summer, as the El Niño climate pattern exacerbates the effects of human-caused climate change.

The average global temperature in June 2023 was slightly hotter, 0.23°, than the previous record for June, which occurred in 2020 but is also 2.63° above the preindustrial (1850 to 1899) average.

Millions of people around the world were suffering as a result, as heat waves impacted every single continent.

In the U.S into Mexico and Central America, record breaking triple digit heat and heat indices from oppressive humidity dominated headlines as a heat dome caused temperatures to bake the surface, endangering hundreds of millions for weeks, killing over one hundred in Mexico alone and now another potentially deadly heatwave is setting up over many of the same areas.

We saw the same impacts here in the Mid-South with a 13-day Heat Wave, our first Heat Advisories, Excessive Heat Warnings all exacerbated by storms that took out power at its peak for over 130,000 during the hottest week the Mid-South has seen all year, endangering lives in sweltering heat with city cooling centers the only options available for relief.

Unfortunately, this is part of a pattern. Every June for the last 47 years has been hotter than the 20th century average (This June was 1.89° warmer), a harsh reminder that greenhouse gas emissions, largely from burning coal, oil and natural gas, are causing steady and devastating warming, crop devastation fires and flooding worldwide.

In fact, global surface temperature in the January-June period was the third warmest ever recorded leading scientist at NOAA to believe that this year will rank among the 10 warmest years on record and that there was a 97% chance that it will rank among the top five.

El Niño is another reason temperatures are so hot right now. It starts by causing hotter than normal water in the Pacific Ocean; this extra heat then causes a domino effect and begins to alter weather globally-usually producing the hottest years when El Niño is active.

The main driver of all of this record-breaking heat, whether we want to accept it or not, is human caused climate change. This June was just the latest reminder that heat-trapping greenhouse gasses continue to accumulate in the atmosphere and disrupt the climate.

For perspective: the last eight years were the hottest ever recorded, the next five will likely be even hotter, the nine hottest Junes have also ALL occurred in the last nine years.

All evidence that the human-caused climate crises is driving temperatures to unprecedented levels.

Oceans are also hotter than ever as well with June breaking that record ALSO after absorbing 90% of the extra heat generated by human caused warming. Our oceans are in what is called a category 4 marine heat wave — defined as “extreme”. NOAA recorded water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico near 90°, HOWEVER in Florida of 98 degrees near the Everglades and 97 degrees near the Florida Keys, keep in mind a standard hot tub is heated anywhere from 90° to 104°. That is DANGEROUSLY hot for our marine species, and it is likely we will soon see the impacts of that in dying fish, blooming algae, and impacts to corals. While the rise in planet-warming pollution is a major driver of such extreme heat, partner that with El Niño and the ocean warming is even more concerning because as the oceans warm, they expand, which means higher sea levels, larger storms surges and more flooding of coastal communities NOAA said. We have already seen this recently in the Northeastern seaboard.

While our oceans are heating, so are our deserts, some forecasters are predicting near world-record-level temperatures in Death Valley of around 130 degrees this weekend-long standing herald as the hottest place on Earth.

There is a twist-while Earth's surface is heating at an alarming rate, most of the atmosphere above it is actually cooling dramatically. The cause? The exact same gases that are heating one are cooling expanses the stretch to the edge of space.

What does that mean? The good news for climate scientists is that the data on cooling in the upper atmosphere confirms the accuracy of models that identify surface heating and warming as in fact human-made despite ongoing political fueled debates. A new study published this month in the journal PNAS by veteran climate modeler Ben Santer of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution found that it "increased the strength of the 'signal' of the human fingerprint of climate change fivefold, by reducing the interference 'noise' from background natural variability." Sander says "the finding is 'incontrovertible.'"

This new twist and discovery brings new worries for atmospheric physicists about the scale of cooling aloft when it comes to orbiting satellites, the safety of the ozone layer and ultimately the rapid turmoil these sudden changes can have on our weather at the surface.

What's next?