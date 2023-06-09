WATCH: Late night shooting sends one person to the hospital, Memphis Fire says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting that happened Thursday night near the Memphis Country Club left one man dead, and a woman sent to the hospital.

The call was made to Memphis Police after 10:30 on June 8 to an address on North Holmes Road.

MPD said that one person was found dead at the scene, while a woman was sent to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

FOX13 News crew on the scene saw homicide detectives.

